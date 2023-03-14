New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) A 34-year-old ragpicker was allegedly beaten to death by two men following a quarrel in central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta road area, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused has been apprehended and efforts are on to nab the others, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Sunil, a resident of Kathgodam in Uttarakhand.

The police received information that a man was bleeding and lying on the pavement. They reached the spot and shifted the man to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital where he was declared brought dead, officials said.

A case under relevant sections was registered. Probe revealed that a quarrel took place between ragpickers following which the deceased was hit on his head with the stick, police said.

An altercation took place between Sunil, Akshay and Machhi. Sunil was hit on his head by Akshay and Macchi. All three are ragpickers, the officer said.

Akshay (23), a resident of Rajasthan, has been apprehended, while the search is on for the other accused persons, police added.

