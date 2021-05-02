New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday congratulated DMK chief MK Stalin over party's succcess in assembly polls and said that people of Tamil Nadu have voted for change.

Congress is part of DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

"Congratulations to MK Stalin for the victory. People of Tamil Nadu have voted for change and we will, under your leadership, prove to be a confident step in that direction. Best wishes," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"We humbly accept the people's mandate. Sincere gratitude to our workers and the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals. Jai Hind", he added.

The DMK is poised to win 128 seats on its own in the assembly polls. Congress has won or is leading on 16 seats. (ANI)

