New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday discussed the Congress Party's stance on the upcoming Waqf Bill with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs).

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, and many other leaders attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strategizing to strongly present the Congress Party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Also Read | GUJCET Exam 2025: Provisional Answer Key of Gujarat Common Entrance Test Exam Released at gseb.org, Know Steps To Download.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is a matter of faith and it is a matter of practising religion and it is a property donated voluntarily for a religious purpose. The government should be aware of the sensitivities, respect the sensitivities and take people along and not pass the law just because they have a majority in the House and also because they want to send a signal to their core vote bank, which doesn't really understand the nuances of this bill or the background of this waqf land because they think waqf can claim any land. That is not the case...They are likely to get away because they have a majority."

Earlier, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protested at Makar Dwar on Wednesday against the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is set to be tabled in Parliament today. Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi wore a black kurta and held a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill," during his protest.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Congress MP K Suresh said that the INDIA bloc is against the Waqf Amendment Bill and will oppose it in the parliament.

"The entire opposition is against this bill. Our members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee have also decided to oppose this bill. Yesterday, the INDIA bloc leaders unanimously decided to oppose this Waqf amendment bill," K Suresh said.

Congress' Khaleequr Rahman slammed the Union government saying that the entire exercise is being done in an unconstitutional manner. Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav reiterated his party's opposition to the proposed amendments on Wednesday, describing them as dictatorial and unconstitutional.

"Our party has been opposing this bill from the beginning. The amendments made in the bill are dictatorial and unconstitutional...They are in the majority, and they will get it passed somehow, but we want to have discussions so that the country should know what they are doing," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)