New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's foundation day, on Monday.

He said, " Happy Statehood Day to the people of Nagaland! Your beautiful hills, rich biodiversity, and vibrant cultures add so much to India's diversity. May Nagaland keep growing in a sustainable way and achieve even greater success. Let us all help preserve its unique heritage."

Several political leaders across the country extended their greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of the state's formation day.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand CM Dhami expressed hope for Nagaland to progress steadily toward prosperity and peace."Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the citizens of Nagaland, enriched with diverse cultural heritage, rich traditions, and natural beauty, on the occasion of Statehood Day. May Nagaland continue to advance steadfastly on the path of progress, prosperity, and peace. This is my heartfelt wish," said CM Dhami.

President Droupadi Murmu extended wishes to the people of Nagaland on its formation day and lauded the state for making commendable strides in its sustainable development.

"Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on Statehood Day! Blessed with a rich culture and boundless natural beauty, Nagaland continues to make commendable strides in sustainable development. Its tribal diversity and unique heritage remain a source of pride. I wish the people of Nagaland a bright, prosperous and peaceful future," said President Murmu.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while extending wishes, praised the state, describing it as a land of vibrant traditions, courageous spirit, and breathtaking landscapes.

"Warm greetings to the people of Nagaland on state Foundation Day. A land known for its vibrant traditions, courageous spirit, and breathtaking landscapes, Nagaland continues to inspire with its rich cultural legacy. May the state march ahead with greater progress, harmony, and opportunities for its youth and communities. Best wishes for a prosperous future to all," said Speaker Om Birla.

On the occasion of Nagaland Statehood Day, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio honoured state leaders for their efforts in safeguarding Nagaland's rights and identity.

"Warm greetings on our 63rd #StatehoodDay. We honour our leaders who safeguarded our rights & identity, & the visionaries who shaped our future. Let us work together for a prosperous, inclusive, & sustainable Nagaland, reaffirming our commitment to its progress & well-being," said Rio.

Nagaland's Statehood Day is celebrated every year on December 1, marking its establishment as the 16th state of India in 1963. (ANI)

