New Delhi, August 15: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

Remembering a quote of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. "The only alternative to coexistence is destruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day."

Also Read | Independence Day | PM Modi Vows for Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Says Priority Will Be Given to Atma Nirbhar Agriculture And Atma Nirbhar Farmers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

“The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction.” Jawaharlal Nehru Best wishes on Independence Day 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/mRpySawwQE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 15, 2020

Extending the wishes to the country on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Happy Independence Day to all fellow Indians. Jai Hind!"

Independence day celebrations are held in a different manner due to COVID-19 pandemic. The arrangements have been made keeping social distancing norms in mind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)