Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Chhath puja, alleging that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is frustrated and "gone into depression", and crossed all limits with his allegedly objectionable remarks.

"If you listen to Rahul Gandhi's speech, you can see his frustration... He has gone into depression, and when someone goes into depression, their language crosses limits," the Bihar BJP chief told ANI on Wednesday.

Alleging that Rahul Gandhi has hurt the sentiments of Bihari, Jaiswal added, "is He (Rahul Gandhi) has insulted Chhath Maiya today as well... The people of Bihar will never tolerate this."

The Lok Sabha LoP's remarks were also severly criticised by Home Minister Amit Shah, saying that this was not the first time that the opposition has targeted PM Modi.Shah emphasised that every time the opposition insults the Prime Minister, the lotus (BJP's symbol) will rise from the mud.

In an interview with News18, Union Minister Shah alleged that Rahul Gandhi has "insulted" Chhath Maiyya if he feels PM Modi did a "drama" over Chhath Puja.

He said, "It is up to Rahul; how much he wants to fall. While opposing and insulting Modi ji, he did not realise that he also insulted Chhath Maiyya. If he thinks Modi ji respecting Chhath is a 'drama', then it is an insult to all the devotees and people of Bihar and Purvanchal. They will have to pay a price because of it in the elections."

Earlier on Thursday, responding to the NDA's aggressive campaign across Bihar, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took centre stage at an election rally in Muzaffarpur.

During the rally, the Congress leader said, "There's no Yamuna there; there's a pond there. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja."

"One one side of Yamuna, 'ganda paani', if someone takes a dip in the river, or drinks it, then other side, a small pond for PM Modi. Water comes from far away from pipes, and just right there, is the truth of Yamuna. They (BJP) have nothing to do with Yamuna, they have nothing to do with Chhath, they just want your vote," he added.

The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

