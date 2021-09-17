New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Friday.

As Prime Minister Modi turned 71 several dignitaries and politicians greeted him.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Exploring New Team of Young Leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar Likely to Join Congress Soon: Sources.

"Happy birthday, Modi ji," Gandhi tweeted.

Born in Gujarat in 1950, Modi joined Hindutva organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at an early age and was later drafted into the BJP.

Also Read | Telangana Govt Fixes Quota for Gouds, SCs, STs in Liquor Shop Allotment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)