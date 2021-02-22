Wayanad (Ker), Feb 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sought to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala ahead of the coming assembly polls, hailing their service in many sectors.

He alleged that there was 'an atmosphere of fear' in the country, but did not elaborate.

"....the atmosphere of the country is one of fear. But no one can take away the tremendous work that you have done", Gandhi said after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at St Joseph's Schoo at Meppadi in his constituency here.

The Congress leader hailed the service of the church in various sectors, including education and health.

He said he was confident that the church would continue to do this work and transform the lives of youngsters.

His statement hailing the service of the Christians came amid a bid by the BJP to attract the votes of the community, who traditionally align with the Congress in Kerala.

The Wayanad MP is on two-day visit to his constituency in Kerala.

Prime Minister Minister Narendra Modi had recently interacted with three Cardinals of the Catholic Church on various issues being faced by the Christian community in the country.

After meeting the prime minister at his office in New Delhi on January 12, the Cardinals had described the talks as "very positive and friendly" and added "there is no enmity between the government and Christian community."

