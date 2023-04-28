Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 28 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached an ice cream parlour in Mangalore on Thursday late night along with party general secretary KC Venugopal and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

As Gandhi reached a lot many people thronged at the Pabbas parlour to get a glimpse of him. Rahul interacted with locals and after spending some time at the parlour he left.

Currently, Rahul Gandhi is in Karnataka and doing campaigns for the assembly elections. On Thursday, in a major poll promise while addressing a rally in Mangalore, Rahul announced that as soon as the Congress party comes to power in the state, the women will be provided free bus services.

"We had already made four promises. Now, I am adding one more promise to it. Once our government is formed, from the very first day, the women will get free bus services," said Rahul.

He also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for "stealing" people's mandate and took a jibe at the party with "40 per cent" corruption allegations. "While it was BJP's job to take away 40 per cent money from the women of Karnataka, our job is to give back the state's money to the women," he said.

"The BJP government was not formed with your votes. BJP has stolen the mandate by purchasing MLAs with corruption money. They have destroyed the Constitution. They (BJP) steal everything, starting from the sugar mills to MLA. BJP is asking for power for giving a golden future to people. But they are themselves in power for three years, what have they done?" he added.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May. (ANI)

