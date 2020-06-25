New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has started a Telegram channel through which he would soon start engaging with people directly.

The official Channel of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Parliament, will soon be verified, sources said. His Telegram channel has around 3,500 members so far.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Issues Guidelines Regarding Re-Opening of Barber Shops, Salons Under Phase-IV of 'Easing of Restrictions Mission': Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

A telegram channel is a messaging application where the administrator alone can post messages and views. The channel is a tool to broadcast public messages to a large audience.

Gandhi has been using direct messaging to reach out to the public and he often uses his Twitter and Facebook accounts to attack the government on its policies.

Also Read | 2020 Honda City BS6 Bookings Officially Now Open at Rs 21,000; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Gandhi also launches attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his social media accounts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)