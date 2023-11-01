Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Reacting to the snooping allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against the Centre over the "Apple warning message", BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday that the Congress leader should file an FIR in the matter if he is so worried about this issue.

"Whom does Rahul Gandhi not question? He does not do his homework. Apple itself said that we have given this notification in 150 countries that this thing has come to our knowledge. In 150 countries, this notification was sent, so why is Rahul Gandhi worried about receiving it? If you are this worried, then you should file an FIR," Ravi Shankar Prasad said while speaking to ANI.

BJP MP further said that Rahul Gandhi did not show courage by submitting his phone before the Supreme Court committee in the Pegasus row.

"Rahul Gandhi also raised his voice when the Pegasus case happened. The Supreme Court made a committee and asked people who felt that Pegasus was on their phones to submit their phones. He didn't have the courage then. He always talks unnecessarily about a lot of things," he said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the Centre and said that he was not afraid of his phone getting tapped.

"KC Venugopal, Supriya, Pawan Khera, Sitaram Yechury, Akhilesh Yadav, and Priyanka Chaturvedi have got it too. They (BJP) are trying to distract the attention of the youth. You can do as much tapping on his device as it wants. Very few people are fighting against this but we are not scared. You can do as much (phone) tapping as you want. I don't care. If you want to take my phone, I will give it to you," he said.

Apple, an American multinational company, said it does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker.

"State-sponsored attackers are very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time. Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms or that some attacks are not detected. We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future," the company said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government has asked Apple to join an investigation into the allegations.

"The Government of Bharat takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications. In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

