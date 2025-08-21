New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged citizens of the country to safeguard their voting rights and protect the country's democracy.

In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi highlighted several issues which he said reflected the ruling government's failure, including unemployment, inflation, education-related scams, road safety, terrorism, demonetisation, and the farmers' movement.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1958472083979313394

"Dear Voters of India, I want to ask you all a straightforward question - can a government formed by stealing votes ever have the intention of serving the public? No, right! They don't even need your votes, so they don't care about your problems either," Gandhi said in his post.

He went on to list alleged governance failures by the Centre.

"Record-breaking unemployment is ruining the future of the youth. The government keeps filling the coffers of capitalists.

Scams like NEET, SSC, and paper leaks have destroyed the careers of millions of students. The government has simply turned a blind eye!

- Inflation is touching the sky, making life unbearable for the common man. Yet, the government keeps increasing taxes!

- Train accidents and the collapse of basic infrastructure like roads and bridges have led to the untimely deaths of hundreds of innocent people. But the government hasn't even fixed accountability.

- From Poonch to Manipur, incidents of terror and violence have occurred - hundreds have died. The government hasn't even taken responsibility!

- Demonetisation, COVID, and the farmers' movement claimed millions of lives. The Prime Minister didn't offer help, let alone show empathy! Why? Because this government wasn't chosen by you; it was formed by stealing votes," the post read.

LoP in the Lok Sabha further appealed to the public to vote responsibly and elect a government that is accountable and empathetic.

"Whether you live, die, or suffer - it makes no difference to them. They are confident that, whether the public votes or not, they will come back to power through theft.

A clean voter list is the foundation of free and fair elections. Don't let your voting rights slip away - because all your rights rest on this very foundation.

Choose your government - one that is truly yours, takes responsibility for you, and is accountable to you. Protect Mother India and the Constitution of the country with your vote," he added. (ANI)

