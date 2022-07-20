New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): On the repeated adjournments of both the Houses of the Parliament by the Opposition, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that Wayanad MP who has been politically unproductive is now hell-bent on ensuring to bring down the productivity of Lok Sabha.

The BJP MP remark came ahead of the third day's proceedings in the Monsoon Session, the BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition, accusing it of "disrespecting Parliament, bringing down its productivity".

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Addressing a press conference, Irani said that Rahul Gandhi never posed a question, always disrespected Parliamentary proceedings and he is the one to have less than 40 per cent attendance in Parliament.

The opposition has been holding protests in Parliament on GST price rise, inflation and other issues but Smriti Irani specifically attacked Rahul Gandhi, saying, " A gentleman who has made his political collogue to ensure that productive debate does not take place in Parliament had a chequered Parliamentary history. As the Amethi MP he never posed any questions in Parliament once he abandoned Amethi and went to Wayanad his attendance in the Winter Session of Parliament in 2019 was merely 40 per cent."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 3 Arrested for Killing Youth Over Indecent Comment on Social Media.

"A gentleman who has never proposed a private member bill in Parliament in his parliamentary journey today yet again wants to ensure that health, productive debate, discuss in Parliament does not take place. Today adamant to bring down the productivity of the Lok Sabha," said BJP MP.

The Union Minister further said that Rahul Gandhi's entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure and constitutional means of engagement.

"A gentleman whose entire political history has been dotted with showing disrespect to Parliamentary procedure and constitutional means of engagement needs to recognize the Parliament of India reflects the spirit, expectations and aspirations of the people of India. The citizen of India hopes that we use the Parliament as a productive platform to bring forth issues of national importance which will have a socio-political and economic impact on the discourse of the nation," said Irani.

"Yet again Rahul Gandhi, in yet again session of Parliament shows nothing but disrespect to parliamentary procedures of engaging in productive constitutionally enabled discussion," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi joined the opposition protest against inflation and 5 per cent goods and service tax (GST) price on essential items, in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session.

Standing before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises, they shouted slogans, calling for the government to reduce the prices of essentials. The first day of the monsoon session saw ruckus and disruption amid the opposition stir in both the houses, which were adjourned within hours.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)