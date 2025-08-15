A view of the Chashoti area following a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar on Thursday. Rescue Operations have been initiated. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths and destruction caused by a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kishtwar district, which left dozens of people dead and many missing.

In a post on X, both leaders urged authorities to expedite relief and rescue operations and called on Congress workers to assist victims.

Also Read | Kishtwar Cloudburst: 38 Feared Dead, Massive Rescue Operation Underway.

Rahul Gandhi described the incident as "extremely tragic" and extended condolences to affected families.

"The news of several deaths and many people missing due to the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, is extremely tragic. I express my deep condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing. I urge the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need," he wrote in a post on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Pakistan Endorsement Undermined US-India Defining Partnership Built Over Decades: Report.

https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/1955957790171914277

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also called the scale of devastation "heart-wrenching."

"The news of the massive devastation in Kishtwar, Jammu-Kashmir, resulting in the death of a large number of people and many others missing, is extremely heart-wrenching. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the well-being of those missing. I appeal to my Congress colleagues to provide every possible assistance to the victims and affected families," she said in a post on X.

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1955973063901577416?s=08

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assuring full central assistance.

Shah said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been rushed to the site. "Spoke with the LG and Chief Minister of J&K on the cloudburst in Kishtwar district. The local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations. NDRF teams have promptly been rushed to the site. We are closely monitoring the situation and stand firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir through every situation. Assured of all possible assistance to the people in need," Shah said in a post on X.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1955930626688729585

CM Omar Abdullah described the situation in the Chashoti area as "grim," adding that verified information was arriving slowly.

"I just spoke to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him about the developing situation in the Kishtwar region of Jammu. The news is grim & accurate, verified information from the area hit by the cloud burst is slow in arriving. All possible resources are being mobilised from within & beyond J&K to manage the rescue operations..." he said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from local leaders.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Sh Pankaj Kumar Sharma after receiving an urgent message from LoP #JammuAndKashmir and local MLA Sh Sunil Kumar Sharma," he wrote in a post on X.

The cloudburst struck Chishoti village in the Padder sub-division between 12 noon and 1 pm, triggering flash floods that damaged infrastructure, cut off road connectivity, and left several remote villages isolated.

The site is the last motorable point en route to the Machail Mata temple, which had drawn a large crowd for the annual yatra. The sudden surge of water swept through parts of the village, destroying property and severing road links to remote areas.

According to district officials, at least 32 people have died in the incident.

"So far, 76 patients have been brought to us. Of them, two were brought dead...We have referred most of them to Jammu..." Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kishtwar, Dr Yudhvir Singh Kotwal, told ANI.

J&K Leader of Opposition and local MLA, Sunil Kumar Sharma, claimed that over 40 bodies were recovered after the incident.

"Around 11 am, this incident took place at the Chashoti area...There was a huge rush here as devotees in large numbers participated in the Machail Mata Yatra," Sharma said.

"There has been a huge loss...42 bodies have been retrieved...This is a very big disaster...I am hopeful that tomorrow, if the weather allows, rescue operations will be carried out through helicopter services..." he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)