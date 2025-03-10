New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

It was not immediately known what transpired during the meeting.

Lok Sabha officials had conveyed to the Gandhi siblings that the speaker would like to meet them while proceedings of the Lower House were underway.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi earlier sought a discussion on voter lists prepared by the Election Commission on which several political parties had raised questions.

Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi had tabled the reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in the Lower House.

