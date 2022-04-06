New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at the government over the issue of stalled recruitment in the army, saying youths are ready to lay down their lives for the country, but "this incompetent government" is not recruiting them.

In a tweet, Gandhi also attached a short video of a youth asking as to why recruitment in the armed forces have been held back on the pretext of coronavirus, when elections and all other activities were allowed.

"The youths are ready to lay down their lives for the country. But this incompetent government is not ready for recruitment in the army. Neither employment, nor security," he said in a tweet in Hindi, using the hashtag #KiskeAchheDin.

The former Congress chief and his party have been questioning the government on the issue of lack of employment in the country.

The government has stated that recruitment in the army has been held back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

