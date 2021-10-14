New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inquired about the health of former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the AIIMS here on Thursday.

Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday evening after he suffered from fever and weakness.

Gandhi met the former prime minister's wife, Gursharan Kaur, and also spoke to the doctors attending on Singh.

The former Congress chief spent around half an hour at the hospital in the evening.

A number of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have wished Singh good health and a speedy recovery.

