Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Raids were conducted on Tuesday at several restaurants in Bhubaneswar, Jajpur and Cuttack to assess the standard of hygiene amid the diarrhoea outbreak in parts of the state, officials said.

Diarrhoea was first detected in Jajpur on June 9. Over 200 patients are still under treatment in different healthcare facilities in the district, they said.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

A team led by Darpan's tahasildar Manas Tripathy conducted raids at eateries, sweet shops and hotels in Barchana town in Jajpur.

"We are checking the hygiene and quality of food served in eateries. If stale food was found, we issued a warning to the owner. If they continue to serve unhygienic or stale food, we will seal their shop," he said.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

The local administration in Bari, Dharmasala, Vyasanagar and Binjharpur blocks has already shut down hotels, eateries, fast-food stalls, meat shops and water packaging units for a temporary period.

Municipal authorities in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have also started conducting raids after diarrhoea cases were detected in some pockets of the twin cities.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation teams conducted raids at eateries in Kalinga Vihar and Delta Square areas. They collected food samples for testing and also fined some restaurant owners for not maintaining the quality, an official said.

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) sealed two hotels in the Station Bazar after finding low-quality water and food served there, he said.

Capital Hospital's director, Rupabhanu Mishra, said a separate ward has been set up to treat diarrhoea patients.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)