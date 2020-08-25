Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare on Tuesday said that at least 60 people were rescued and at least 30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris after a five-storey building in Mahad of Maharashtra's Raigad district collapsed.

Maharashtra Ministers Aditi Tatkare and Eknath Shinde visited the spot where a building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad district last evening.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Seeks Centre, RBI Response Over Plea Against Google Pay.

"Around 60 people rescued, 25-30 are still feared to be trapped under the debris. Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are here. One death reported so far. Injured are being treated and some are discharged," Tatkare told ANI.

"Those with serious injuries were taken to Mumbai for advanced treatment. The probe has begun. We wish that Special Investigation Team should be constituted," she added.

Also Read | Flat Buyers Entitled to Compensation if Possession Delayed, Says Supreme Court.

Eknath Shinde said," It is an unfortunate incident. One person died and seven have been injured. The rescue operation is going on. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the government will help the affected families."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the Director-General (DG), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance for rescue operations at the incident site.

IPS, DG NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan took to Twitter and informed that three NDRF teams are rushing from Pune for rescue operation with all special equipment. NDRF Maharashtra Commandant monitoring situation real-time. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)