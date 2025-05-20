New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The hydraulic boom crane of a rail-borne maintenance vehicle hit a signal post and damaged it in the Bhandai station yard of the Agra rail division during the machine's shunting operation on May 18.

Officials probing the incident said the staffer who was handling the rail-borne maintenance vehicle (RBMV) didn't lock the hydraulic boom crane causing it to veer from its original position and damage the starter signal post.

A junior engineer shunting the RBMV machine admitted that the hydraulic boom crane machine moved due to oil leakage but he failed to notice it.

Officials estimated a loss of about Rs 30,000 to the railways due to the damage to the signal post.

"The incident could have proved fatal for a worker or a trackman near the track as the negligence was serious in nature. Fortunately, there was nobody in the vicinity when the incident occurred," an official said.

RBMV machines are self-propelled vehicles featuring a hydraulic boom crane to handle heavy equipment for track maintenance.

