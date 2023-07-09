New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): RailTel Corporation of India on Saturday received a work order of Rs 39.37 crores from National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) for the On-Site Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Network Operations Centre (NOC) with high availability solution and 5 years Support Installation and Training under the Immigration, Visa, Foreigner's Registration and Tracking (IVFRT) project.

"The value of this work order is Rs. 39.37 crore. The scope of work includes Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, and Training of the SOC and NOC solution with 5 years of support," an official statement said.

RailTel chairman and managing director, Sanjai Kumar, said the order received by the corporation is in tune with the core expertise of RailTel in the management of IT Infrastructure.

"With this project, one can keep enjoying seamless, effective, and efficient online immigration services for one's travel to India keeping their records safe at the same time," he said.

"We are glad to be a partner in the implementation of this project which is one of the Mission Mode Projects undertaken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). We are committed to providing quality and satisfactory services to our clients. We will continue looking for similar projects to enhance our revenue stream," Kumar said.

RailTel stated further that the IVFRT project aims at modernising and upgrading Immigration services.

"The core objective of this project is to develop and implement a secure and integrated service delivery framework that facilitates legitimate travellers while strengthening security," the official statement read. (ANI)

