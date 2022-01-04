Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) A ticket counter clerk at the Thiruvanmiyur MRTS railway station here was arrested for staging a robbery by claiming cash worth Rs 1.32 lakh cash that was kept as collection money, the Government Railway Police said on Tuesday.

Police said the entire sum was recovered from clerk Teekaram Meena's house and his wife Saraswathi, who colluded with him in the "drama", was also arrested. The incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

“We established the evidence after examining CCTV footage. After thorough enquiry, it was revealed that the clerk had enacted a drama claiming that he was gagged and tied up by an unidentified three-member gang,” said M V Jaya Gauri, DIG of Railways.

Speaking to reporters here, Gauri said it came to light that Meena was addicted to online gambling and lost substantial money. “He borrowed a huge amount of money from his colleagues and friends to play online rummy. It was also revealed that his wife colluded with him in enacting the robbery drama," she said.

Saraswathi travelled from her house in Urapakkam in an auto-rickshaw in the early hours on Monday and got down near Tidel Park in the city, the DIG said.

The woman walked to the railway station, tied up her husband, gagged him and returned home with the cash bag which her husband had reportedly kept ready, said police.

“There is evidence that his wife has taken the money. Further investigation is under progress,” Gauri said.

