Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 4 (ANI): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who on Sunday met the people injured in Odisha triple accident at Soro Hospital. He said that special trains are being run from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Kolkata and other places so that patients can reach their homes, after their treatment.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reach Soro Government Hospital in Odisha to meet the injured.

" We met the patients and doctors at Soro Hospital. Special trains are being run from Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Kolkata and other places so that patients can reach their homes, after their treatment," said Ashwini Vaishnaw while talking to reporters.

Dharmendra Pradhan said that action will be taken against those responsible.

"Central Government is going to take strict action against the person responsible for this accident," he said.

Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore occurred due to a "change in electronic interlocking".

Electronic interlocking is an arrangement of signal apparatus that prevents conflicting movements between trains through an arrangement of tracks. It is basically a safety measure to prevent signals from being changed in improper sequence. The aim of this system is that no train gets the signal to proceed unless the route is proven safe.

Speaking to ANI, Ashwini Vaihsnaw said, "This is a different issue. It is about point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation."

The Railway Minister also refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegation that the accident could have been averted with Kavach (anti-collision) device.

"It has nothing to do with Kavach. The reason is not what Mamata Banerjee said yesterday. She said as per understanding," he added.

Meanwhile, as per the official figures, the accident on Friday night left 288 people dead and over 1000 injured.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in the Balasore district. (ANI)

