New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) The railway ministry has declined a request from a maintainers union to recreate a signal and telecom member post dissolved in 2020.

The union had written to the Prime Minister's Office through its grievance portal on September 24, 2024 and urged that a separate member (S&T) post would serve the interest of the signal and telecom staff which feels alienated at present.

Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

In the letter, Alok Chandra Prakash, general secretary of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), highlighted that the post of Director General (S&T) was upgraded to Member (S&T) on April 16, 2019. However, almost after a year and a half on September 8, 2020, it was replaced with a new post of Member (Infrastructure).

The PMO forwarded the union's request to the railway ministry which recently communicated to the union saying, "After necessary examination/deliberation with concerned Branch/Authorities in Railway Board's office, it has not been found feasible at present."

Also Read | Nipah Virus Scare in Kerala: Health Department Issues Alert in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad After 2 Show Suspected Symptoms.

Prakash expressed disappointment over the ministry's decision and said that Signal and Telecom staff plays a vital role in rail operations but there is "no one in the Railway Board who represents our grievances and fights for our demand".

"A strong and competent S&T workforce is crucial for safe train operations in the country. In the recent past, several mishappenings have been reported due to technical glitches in the signal aspects," Prakash told PTI justifying his demand for a separate post of Member (S&T) in the Board.

He added, "Railways' assets are increasing day by day. Train operations have increased manifold. New lines have been laid and many new stations have come up but unfortunately the strength of S&T staff hasn't been enhanced. On the contrary, there are vacancies in the department causing additional stress and burden on the existing staff."

At present, Railway Board has four member posts for infrastructure, traction and rolling stock, operations & business development and finance. It is a long-pending demand of S&T staff to create a separate Member (S&T) post as they believe that their role in train operations is as important as traction and rolling stock.

Prakash, in his letter, had also requested to get the post of Additional Member (Signal) filled as it fell vacant on February 1, 2023.

"It is informed that Smt Vijaylaxmi Kaushik has been appointed as AM (Signal) vide Board's order dated 16.10.2024," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)