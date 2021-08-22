Railway Minister with the officials in Jeypore, Odisha. (Photo/PIB)

Jeypore (Odisha) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed the status of Railway projects during his visit to the Jeypore area of Koraput district.

Railway officials briefed him about the progress of the Jeypore-Malkangiri, Jeypore-Nawarangpur and Therubali-Gunupur railway line projects.

Also Read | Take Your Social Media to 6-7 Figures per Year With Alan Beck.

During the review, Minister stressed expediting the projects. Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of these projects and said that these lines will provide "better connectivity to economically and socially backward areas of Odisha."

"These will positively impact the overall development of the region and create more employment opportunities," he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Trader Donates Gold Paduka, Glass at Krishna Temple 'Sanwaliyaji'.

Minister also discussed the new prospects of the area.

At Junagarh, while addressing a function Shri Vaishnaw assured about expediting railway projects in the Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency.

During his visit to the Koraput, Jeypore and Junagarh area today, Vaishnaw participated in various public functions. He also met a number of beneficiaries of various Central Government welfare programmes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)