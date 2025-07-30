New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): On the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) in the presence of Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Sharing the development on social media, the Union Minister stated that the MoU aims to strengthen the capacity of RPF personnel to effectively prevent the trafficking of women and children, as well as other crimes against women.

The MoU was signed by Shivani Dey, Deputy Secretary, NCW and S. Sudhakar, DIG/Projects, RPF. On this occasion, a special booklet on anti-human trafficking, prepared by the NCW, was also released.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, underscored the seriousness of the issue by stating that human trafficking continues to be one of the gravest human rights violations, with women and girls being the most frequent targets.

She emphasised the pivotal role of the RPF in early detection and intervention. She also appreciated the painstaking nationwide efforts of the RPF in rescuing trafficked and lost/runaway children from across the country, which have led to the rescue of more than 65,000 such children over the past four and a half years.

Director General of RPF, Manoj Yadava, reiterated the force's commitment to the cause. He said that Indian Railways, with its extensive reach, has both the opportunity and responsibility to serve as a frontline deterrent against trafficking. The partnership with NCW will further sharpen the force's operational response and community outreach.

The MoU facilitates the organisation of structured training programs and sensitisation initiatives for RPF personnel. Public awareness efforts, including the dissemination of informational materials at railway stations and on trains, will also be undertaken. Additionally, Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs), already operational at over 750 locations, will be leveraged to strengthen surveillance and ensure immediate response to suspected cases.

This collaborative effort reflects a shared national commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities and advancing a zero-tolerance approach toward human trafficking through one of India's most vital public service systems, the Indian Railways. (ANI)

