New Delhi, July 30: Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday made a fiery address in the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the terrorists responsible for multiple terror attacks during the Congress-led UPA regime were eliminated in the Operation Sindoor. He hit out at the Congress party for its handling of terrorism during its tenure and accused senior leaders like P. Chidambaram of shielding Pakistan-backed narratives for vote-bank politics.

In a detailed address, HM Amit Shah linked the recent military operations -- Sindoor and Mahadev -- to a decisive counter-terror response under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. 'Operation Sindoor' Debate in Rajya Sabha: No PM Narendra Modi-Donald Trump Call Between April 22 and June 16, Confirms EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

Amit Shah's Speech in Rajya Sabha During Operation Sindoor

Replying at the Rajya Sabha during Special Discussion on India’s powerful response to terrorism through 'Operation Sindoor'. https://t.co/UqdoEtNz2n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 30, 2025

Watch: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...I want to ask them — from 2005 to 2011, what did you do? What did the Congress Party do? What steps did you take..." pic.twitter.com/dFgtFIFr5f — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2025

“Under Operation Sindoor, many key terrorists like Hafiz Muhammad, Mudassar, Mohamad Hamza, Mohammed Hazar, Abdul Malik and others—have either been killed or incapacitated," HM Shah declared, adding that many have been left badly injured that they won’t be able to do any terror attack in future.

He criticised former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, questioning his demand for proof that the slain terrorists were Pakistanis. "Why does Chidambaram need proof? Who is he trying to save—Pakistan or Lashkar?" HM Shah asked, accusing the Congress of putting national security second to appeasement politics. ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail, Will Treat Terror Sponsors and Masterminds Alike’, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha.

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, HM Shah revealed that the three perpetrators -- Lashkar commanders Suleimani, Afghan, and Jibran -- were eliminated in Operation Mahadev on Monday.

He said forensic evidence and eyewitness accounts confirmed their involvement, and accused Lashkar’s front, The Resistance Front (TRF), of orchestrating the attack.

HM Shah also recalled his immediate response, highlighting how he reached Srinagar the same day. Targeting the Congress, he added: “They kept sending dossiers. But this has changed under PM Modi leadership. We gave a direct response. Fear alone ensures peace with terrorists.”

The Home Minister noted with a sharp jab: “Chidambaram questions if Operation Sindoor was decisive. Was 1965 or 1971 decisive? Then why did terrorism grow under Congress?”

