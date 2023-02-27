New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway has rescued 1,399 children, including 450 girls under 'Operation Nanhe Farishte' last year, an official said on Monday.

According to the official statement, Mumbai Division rescued 615 children, the highest number of children which includes include 441 boys and 174 girls.

RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging the responsibility of rescuing children under "Operation Nanhe Farishte".

"RPF of Central Railway has rescued 1399 children in coordination with government Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway from January 2022 to December 2022 under "Operation Nanhe Farishte", the official said, adding, "this includes 949 boys and 450 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline."

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel.

The trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents.

According to the official, Bhusaval Division rescued 284 children including 150 boys and 134 girls while Pune Division rescued 285 children which include 233 boys and 52 girls.

"Nagpur Division rescued 157 children including 89 boys and 68 girls and Solapur Division rescued 36 boys and 22 girls," it added. (ANI)

