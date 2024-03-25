Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway has intensified its efforts against the transportation of illegal goods through railways, with recent operations leading to the recovery of contraband worth over Rs 16.7 lakh in three days.

According to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, the RPF conducted extensive operations across several railway stations including Agartala, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Rangiya and Kishanganj between March 18 and March 21.

During these operations, contraband items, primarily ganja weighing approximately 167 kg, were seized, and 17 suspects were apprehended. The seized items and detainees were subsequently handed over to the respective authorities for further action.

"During the drives, approximately 167 kg of ganja were recovered and 17 persons were apprehended. The apprehended persons and seized items were later handed over to the respective local police station for further action. In an incident on March 20, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala railway station. They also detected few suspicious persons with bags. On opening the bags, they found ganja weighed around 48 kg approximately valued at about Rs 4.80 lakh. Six people were apprehended in connection with the case. Later the apprehended persons along with the recovered ganja were handed over to GRP of Agartala for further course of action," Sabyasachi De said.

Furthermore, during various checks conducted over the mentioned period, the RPF recovered an additional 119 kg of ganja from trains and stations, leading to the apprehension of 11 individuals. Similar to previous instances, the seized ganja and the detained individuals were handed over to the relevant authorities for further legal proceedings. (ANI)

