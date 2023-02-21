New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The railways on Tuesday announced the launch of its Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on Guru Kirpa Yatra covering several revered sites of Sikhism coinciding with the Baisakhi festival.

The 10-night-and-11-day tour will start from Lucknow on April 5 and end on April 15. The pilgrims will visit several revered sites of Sikhism, including the five Holy Takhts.

The tour will include visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurdwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib at Patna, the railways ministry said.

IRCTC will operate this train with a composition of nine Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC-2 Tier coach.

IRCTC is offering the tour package in three categories -- standard, superior and comfort. It will have a total capacity of 678 passengers, with majority in budget segment standard category.

This all inclusive tour package will essentially include comfortable rail journey, complete on-board and off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, complete road transfers along with sightseeing. The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available.

The option to take part in langars will also be available at important gurudwaras as well as during the journey.

