New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Taking cognizance of some media reports regarding littering in Vande Bharat Train by passengers, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has instructed concerned officials to change the cleaning practice in these trains.

The Minister emphasised adopting the cleaning process as it is practised in flights. In this process, one person will move a garbage collection bag across the coach asking the passengers to put any litter around in the bag.

Vaishnaw said in a tweet that cleaning system has been changed in Vande Bharat trains and sought cooperation from people in maintaining cleanliness in trains.

"Cleaning system changed for #VandeBharat trains. Your cooperation expected," he said.

In some reports, photographs of Vande Bharat Trains were tweeted with used food packets and other garbage scattered in the train's vestibule after it had reached its destination.

A few internet users had urged the Minister of Railways to take immediate action in the matter.

Earlier, there were reports of newly-launched Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express having being littered with plates, cups and other trash. Railways officials had said that the train was found to be dirty when it reached Visakhapatnam even though housekeeping staff did their job at regular intervals.

Railways had appealed to the passengers to keep the prestigious train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage.

The Vande Bharat Express 2.0 offers various superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. It is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously-developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. (ANI)

