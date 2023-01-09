Another incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train has come to the fore. According to the reports, the incident took place in West Bengal on Sunday. The stones were allegedly pelted on the C14 compartment of the train. This is the third time that stones were thrown at Vande Bharat Express. Due to the incident, Vande Bharat Express's operations were disrupted. Vande Bharat Stone Pelting Incident: Railways Initiates Action Against Miscreants for Damaging Govt Property in West Bengal.

Vande Bharat Express Pelted With Stones Again:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)