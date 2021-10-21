New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): As India completes the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday highlighted the contribution of Indian Railways to the nationwide vaccination program.

"Railways contributed massively to this country-wide vaccination programme via utilisation of railway hospitals and logistical support," he said while talking to ANI.

The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the feat, and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a resolve carry out vaccination in the country in a comprehensive manner."

"A lot of things were a part of this program, be it the development of vaccines, manufacturing or logistics. Free vaccines were provided to all. I thank the Prime Minister for this accomplishment," added Vaishnaw.

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday.

A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. (ANI)

