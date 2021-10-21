Google, the American tech giant, launched the Pixel 6 Series globally on Tuesday. The Pixel 6 Series comprises Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Both handsets are now available for pre-order in the US and will go on sale soon. Now, as per a report from Gadgets 360, the Pixel 6 Series will not be launched in the Indian market. This is not the first time that Google will not launch its flagship smartphones. The company had only launched the Pixel 4a device and not any of its new models such as Pixel 5, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4a 5G in India. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro With 50MP Camera & Android 12 Launched From $599; Check Prices, Features & Availability Here.

The reason Google did not launch the Pixel 6 Series is due to a variety of factors, including demand and supply issues. As such, the company is not able to make its products available in the Indian market.

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: Google)

Powered by Google Tensor, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is the smartest and most secure Pixel phone yet. The all-new Pixel Camera captures a moment just how you experienced it while the Titan M2™ chip helps protect your privacy. Learn more: https://t.co/duavzNbtFZ pic.twitter.com/W1TDZsM4BP — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 20, 2021

Google is looking to bring more Pixel phones to more countries in future. As per market experts, the tech giant does not consider India as a priority market when the Pixel devices are concerned.

Google Pixel 6 (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

As per Navkendar Singh, the Indian market is very different from any other market, with over 90 percent of the smartphone market being below Rs 20,000. Most Indian users consider specifications while purchasing a smartphone and the Pixel line-up is under-specced. The Google Pixel 6 is priced from $599, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro costs $899, which makes it a premium device, especially in India.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (Photo Credits: Made By Google)

Both Pixel 6 devices come powered by Google's Tensor processor and run on Android 12 OS. Both handsets carry a 50MP main camera, up to a 120Hz refresh rate. During the Pixel Fall event, Google announced that will be available in select markets like the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, France, Germany and Taiwan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2021 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).