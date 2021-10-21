Kozhikode, October 21: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. The 17-year-old girl belongs to the Scheduled Caste. The accused gave sedative-laced juice to the girl before sexually assaulting her. The incident took place in the Thottilpalam area of the district on October 3. The four accused were arrested in connection with the case. Kerala: Priest Arrested for Sexually Abusing Minor Girl in Ernakulam.

The arrested accused have been identified as 24-year-old Thekkeparambath Sayooj, 32-year-old Shibu, 22-year-old Rahul Taminjal and 22-year-old Akshay. According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl had an acquaintance with Sayooj. On October 3, he had invited the girl to the ecotourism centre at Janakikkad.

Sayooj then allegedly raped the girl. Later, Sayooj’s three friends also reportedly raped the minor girl. The rape survivor alleged that the accused gave her a juice spiked with some intoxicant. After consuming the juice, the minor girl became unconscious. The girl did not disclose the incident for at least two weeks due to trauma. Kerala Shocker: Patient Gangraped by Three on Pretext of Financial Help for Treatment.

The police have registered a case under sections 376 D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused have also been booked under the SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

