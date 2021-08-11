New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) For the first time in the country, Railways' Delhi Division will provide state-of-the art electric wheelchairs to passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

This airport-like wheelchair service has been launched at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and will be subsequently introduced at the New Delhi and Delhi Junction stations, they said.

Using the AAS-e-Wheelchair application, a passenger may book a wheelchair by providing details of the train and seat number and paying a nominal charge prior to reaching the station, officials said.

Upon reaching the station, an attendant will meet the passenger at a designated point and take him/her to the seat, they said.

Likewise, a passenger can book a wheelchair prior to the arrival of his/her train at Nizamuddin station. As soon as the train reaches the platform, an attendant will meet the passenger inside at the seat, and drop him/her off till the parking, they said.

“It's an airport-like service, perhaps first time launched by Indian Railways. The designated app AAS e-Wheelchair Rail may be downloaded from Google Play Store and since the booking/payment process is app-based, transparency in transaction is ensured and may be monitored by the passenger using the app,” an official said.

At present, someone accompanying a differently-abled person has to approach an assistance booth at a railway station, take a wheelchair and then go back to the vehicle or car parking to pick up the passenger, the official added.

General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal said the idea is to provide a comfortable travel experience to passengers especially senior citizens, Divyangjan passengers, women and others at railway stations.

The Delhi Division has awarded a contract under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) for the wheelchairs at the three stations for a period of one year.

This contract will fetch non-fare revenue of Rs 16 lakh per annum for the railways along with fulfilling commitment of railways towards Divyangjan and senior citizens as a part of its social obligation to deliver satisfactory services to its customers, he said.

