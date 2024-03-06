New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against former railways minister Lalu Prasad's personal secretary Bhola Yadav in the alleged land-for-job scam case in which Prasad and his family members are also accused, officials said.

The final report was filed before Special Judge Vishal Gogne against three persons. Among the accused are two candidates -- Ashok Kumar and Babita -- and Bhola Yadav.

The judge will consider whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet on March 14.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the CBI has alleged that after becoming Railway Minister Lalu Prasad entered into a criminal conspiracy with his associates and family members, and acquired land of various land owners by offering and providing group D employment in Railways.

"To implement the plan, he with the help of his then Special Officer devised an indirect way wherein the candidates were engaged firstly as substitutes and subsequently, were regularised," the CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

Prasad also allegedly entered into a conspiracy with officers of Central Railways and others, collected applications and documents of such candidates through his associates and then sent those to Central Railway to process and provide jobs in Railways, the Spokesperson said.

"Earlier, the CBI had filed charge sheets in October 2022 and July 2023, respectively, in respect of engagements of other candidates in Central Railway, Mumbai and West Central Railway," he said.

The court on February 28 granted bail to former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav in the case.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in the West Central Zone of the Railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels allegedly gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, according to officials.

The agency registered the case on May 18, 2022 against Prasad and 15 others, including his wife, two daughters, and unidentified public servants and private persons.

