Bhubaneswar, May 28 (PTI) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said Indian Railways needed to adopt technology with an open mind and set the bar high to meet expectations.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Temperature to Rise in Northwest And Central India in Next Few Days, Moderate Rainfall Likely Over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar.

The national transporter has risen to the occasion for more than 100 years, the minister asserted.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

"Railways is the sole organisation, known for multidimensional excellence, from technology to efficiency for meeting the expectations of the nation," he said.

"In the Railways, individual excellence, domain knowledge and competence is amazing," Vaishnaw said. "But collectively, we fall backwards somewhere and cannot reach our full potential."

"If we want to make the organization strong collectively, selection of top leadership should be purely performance-based and on the basis of suitability," he added.

The Minister said the Railways needed to move forward with a clear vision, absorb technology with an open mind, work with a cordial atmosphere and break hierarchies.

"We have to raise our aspiration level very high and set big goals," he said. "It won't work by just construction or whitewashing a station or building a good lounge."

At the event, 156 railway employees from various zonal railways across the country received the outstanding certificates and awards from Vaishnaw.

Twenty-one shields were presented to various production units and railway PSUs for their outstanding performance and efficiency.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)