New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Indian Railways, on a daily average basis, operated 6166 special train services which included 1517 Mail/Express trains and 846 Passenger trains.

To contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways discontinued all passenger carrying trains from March 23, 2020. In view of the prevailing situation, only special trains, with limited stoppages, keeping in view the suggestions and concerns of State Governments and health advisories are being operated, Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said on Friday.

Also Read | Realme GT Explorer Master Edition Suitcase Orange Colour Variant Leaked Ahead of its India Launch.

"Indian Railways is keeping a close watch on the prevailing situation and regulating the operation of train services accordingly," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)