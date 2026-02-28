Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Solapur Division of Central Railway, in a significant step towards strengthening electric traction infrastructure and enhancing operational reliability, has inducted a new 8-wheeler Tower Wagon for the Traction Distribution (TRD) Department.

According to the release, the newly inducted state-of-the-art tower wagon is especially designed for enhanced stability, improved safety standards and greater operational efficiency. Its advanced features will enable maintenance teams to carry out OHE works more effectively, ensuring higher standards of reliability in electric traction systems.

Also Read | Iran-Israel War: Kerala Moves Fast to Protect Lakhs of Malayali Expats; CM Pinarayi Vijayan Orders Emergency NORKA Helpdesk.

Importantly, the tower wagon will play a key role in supporting the upgradation of the OHE network from the conventional 1x25 kV AC traction system to the advanced 2x25 kV AC traction system. This technological transition is vital to meeting future traffic growth, higher power demands and improved energy efficiency, thereby preparing the division for next-generation rail operations.

With the addition of this advanced 8-wheeler tower wagon, Solapur Division now operates a total of 11 tower wagons, substantially strengthening its capability to undertake Overhead Equipment (OHE) inspection, preventive maintenance and restoration activities across its electrified routes.

Also Read | Tanu Rawat, Neetu Bisht and Other Internet Influencers Meet PM Modi; Netizens Question Choice of Creators Invited.

It is emphasised that increased availability of tower wagons will enable more frequent inspections and timely preventive maintenance of critical OHE assets. This proactive strategy is expected to minimise failures, enhance system reliability and ensure smoother and safer train operations.

According to the release, the initiative will directly benefit both passenger and freight services by improving punctuality, operational efficiency and overall safety standards. The tower wagon was inaugurated by the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM), Solapur, in the presence of officials and staff members of the electrical and TRD departments.

The commissioning of the new 8-wheeler Tower Wagon underscores the continued commitment of Indian Railways towards modernisation, infrastructure upgradation and adoption of advanced maintenance practices. It marks yet another milestone in strengthening the electrification framework of Solapur Division and ensuring reliable, efficient and future-ready train services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)