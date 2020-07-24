New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Railways on Thursday rolled out an application covering all zonal railways to display PRS (Passenger Reservation System) ticket details as QR Code.

CRIS in a statement said that it will help in contactless ticket checking of reserved tickets.

"On successful booking, an SMS containing URL of QR code will be sent to the passenger mobile number. While entering the station or checking of the ticket, the passenger will click on the QR code URL available in his/her SMS. The QR Code of the reserved ticket will be displayed on the passenger's mobile browser. It will help in contactless ticket checking of reserved tickets," CRIS said.

"Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) will scan the displayed QR Code, through his/her mobile device having the capability of scanning the QR code," CRIS added.

It is live now and SMS with links for generating QR CODE is being sent on provided mobile number, CRIS said.

The CRIS is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Railways. It develops and manages the Information Technology applications of the Indian Railways. CRIS also provides IT applications for non-Railway government and Public Sector organisations and wider transparency of national and local governments. (ANI)

