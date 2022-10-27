New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The railway ministry has directed the railway zones to launch a month-long safety drive on Friday to remove any gap in the maintenance of fixed assets, locomotives and rolling stock and for strengthening safety across the railway network.

During the drive, it will be ensured that extant procedures are being conformed and monitoring of human factors is done, the ministry said on Thursday.

Also Read | Chintan Shivir: Scientific Approach Should Be Adopted to Check Crime, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal.

The Railway Board has directed all the zonal railways to ensure that the officers at the headquarters as well as the divisions carry out a thorough inspection and ensure that the deficiencies found are corrected.

At least one headquarter officer must be on inspection on each day of the drive in each division. Also, every major section of all the divisions must be under night foot plate inspection by an officer. All sections of the divisions are to be inspected by DRMs or ADRMs. The general health of the fixed assets is to be examined, the ministry said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Indian Women Passengers From Dubai Arrested With Gold Worth Rs 1.40 Crore Hidden in Jeans.

"Directives for this mega safety drive from Railway Board include regular patrolling of all tracks and the same should be monitored on day to day basis, surprise checks at stations to ensure proper operational practices are being followed; no safety system is being bypassed. Also, gate, station and other operating staff shall be encouraged to be vigilant," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)