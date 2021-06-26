New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Delhi on Saturday received a spell of rain bringing much-needed respite from the sultry weather.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi and adjoining areas, along with a wind speed of 20-40 km per hour.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of North-Delhi, South-west Delhi, Gohana, Gannaur, Jhajjar, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail and adjoining areas (Haryana) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi had also forecasted similar weather conditions.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with wind speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over isolated places of (North-Delhi, North-east Delhi, Central Delhi, East Delhi, New-Delhi, South-west Delhi), Gannaur, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Bhiwadi, Nuh, Palwal, Sohna, Kosli, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Matanhail (Haryana), Bagpath, Khekra(U.P) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," said RWFC on Twitter. (ANI)

