Cyclone Michaung: Rain, Gusty Winds As Cyclonic Storm to Make Landfall in Andhra Pradesh Today

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Agency News ANI| Dec 05, 2023 09:32 AM IST
Cyclone Michaung. (Photo Credit: X@Indiametdept)

Bapatla, December 5: The severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, and moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla district.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said "Severe Cyclonic Storm "MICHAUNG" over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved northwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 5th December 2023 over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh coast near Latitude14.9°N and Longitude 80.2°E, about 20 km east of Kavali, 50 km north-northeast of Nellore, 200 km north of Chennai, 110 km south-southwest of Bapatla and 170km south-southwest of Machilipatnam."

It further said that Cyclone 'Michaung' is likely to cross south Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of December 5 with a maximum wind speed of 90-100 Kmph. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cyclonic Storm 'Michaung' To Make Landfall As 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' Between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh Today.

"As the system is nearly moving northwards close to the coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lie overland. The system is likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during the forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph," the IMD added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on Monday to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over cyclone 'Michaung' and assured all possible support from the Central government.

In separate telephonic conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, the Home Minister took stock of the situation in these states about relief and rescue measures as well as other steps to ensure no loss of lives and minimise the damage from the impending cyclone.

In a post on 'X', Shah said: "Had a discussion with the Andhra Pradesh CM Shri @ysjagan Ji about the preparations concerning the potential landfall of Cyclone Michaung. Saving the lives of citizens has been our priority. The central govt is braced to provide all the necessary assistance to Andhra Pradesh. NDRF is already deployed and more teams are on standby to mobilize as needed." Cyclone Michaung Intensifies in Tamil Nadu: Five Killed As Heavy Rain Pounds Chennai, Flights Halted; Amit Shah Assures Help (Watch Videos).

The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The Indian Railways, as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management, has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from operating, commercial, engineering, electrical, signal/telecommunications, security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor around the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, made enquiries on the damage wrought by the heavy showers amid the approaching cyclone while also taking stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations and the state's preparedness to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm. Several trees lay uprooted as strong winds swept the state and the daily lives of locals were impacted as they had to grapple with extensive waterlogging and allied woes in the southern state.

Public life was severely affected in Chennai as heavy rains lashed several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were inundated due to persistent heavy rainfall.

Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded in the wake of the downpours while roads linking Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

