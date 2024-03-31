Houses damaged in Manipur after rains and hailstorm (Photo/ANI)

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], March 31 (ANI): Rain and hailstorms hit several parts of Manipur on Sunday, causing damage to houses, buildings and crops in Thoubal's Sapam Leikai and Khongjom villages.

The northeastern states are experiencing heavy rainfall, which has caused severe infrastructural damage in the region. In Assam, a portion of the roof collapsed at the Guwahati airport.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court To Hear Masjid Committee's Plea on April 1 Against Hindu Prayers at Southern Cellar of Gyanvapi.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rainfall in Assam along with other northeastern states till April 4.

Meanwhile, at least four people died and over 100 others were injured on Sunday after a seasonal storm hit West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

Also Read | West Bengal: Four Killed, Over 100 Injured As Storm Hits Jalpaiguri; Governor CV Ananda Bose, CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit Affected Areas (Watch Videos).

"The seasonal storm, which was accompanied by a hailstorm, uprooted trees and damaged the houses in several parts of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri," police said.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)