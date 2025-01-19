New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on January 22 and 23.

IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Due to two western disturbances, rain and snowfall are expected in the western Himalayas, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the coming five days. There is a possibility of rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western UP, Delhi NCR, North Rajasthan on the 22nd and 23rd. Dense and very dense fog will also prevail in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. It will prevail till coming two to three days."

He further said that the temperature is normal in Delhi and cold wave is not expected in Delhi NCR or North-West India.

"Dense fog will prevail in Punjab, Haryana, UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan where dense fog is expected in the coming two to three days."

"Visibility may be between 50 to 200 mts in the early morning for a few hours and for that, we have given yellow alert in these regions, " he added.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped Delhi on Sunday morning, causing chaos in the city's rail network.

As many as 41 trains originating from various stations in the national capital are running behind schedule due to the foggy conditions, according to the Indian Railways.

Some of the trains affected include Kir-Asr Express (15707), Lichchvi Express (14005), Gorkhdham Express (12555), Purushottam Express (12801) and Mahabodhi Express (12397).

The Railways has advised passengers to check the latest train schedules before embarking on their journey.

India Meteorological Department has predicted the lowest temperature in the national capital for today at 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital was recorded as 'very poor'. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's Air Quality Index was logged at 340 at 8 am this morning.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.' (ANI)

