New Delhi, January 19: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a new 'WhiteT-Shirt Movement' on Sunday, and called on people to raise their voices about the condition of workers and address the increasing inequality in the country. He also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre accusing them of turning back on the poor and leaving them on their own.

"Today, the Modi government has turned its back on the poor and working class and has completely left them to their own. The government's entire focus is on enriching only a select few capitalists. Due to this, inequality is constantly increasing and the condition of the workers who work hard to nourish the country is getting worse. They are forced to endure various kinds of injustice and atrocities," read by post by Rahul Gandhi on X. PM Narendra Modi Wanted To Throw Away Constitution, but Ended Up Bowing Before It, Says Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi Launches ‘White T-Shirt Movement’

आज मोदी सरकार ने ग़रीब और मेहनतकश वर्ग से अपना मुंह मोड़ लिया है और उन्हें पूरी तरह से उनके हाल पर छोड़ दिया है। सरकार का पूरा ध्यान सिर्फ़ गिने चुने पूंजीपतियों को ही और समृद्ध करने पर है। इस वजह से असमानता लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है और खून-पसीने से देश को सींचने वाले श्रमिकों की… pic.twitter.com/RNMcOuAfYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 19, 2025

Appealing to the youth and working-class people to join the movement, the Congress leader added, "In such a situation, it becomes the responsibility of all of us to raise our voices together to get them justice and rights. With this thought in mind, we are starting #WhiteTshirtMovement. I appeal to my youth and working class friends to participate in this movement with great enthusiasm."

According to the Congress party, the White T-shirt movement marks "the beginning of a powerful new movement, a platform for youth to unite workers across sector whose labor shapes our lives." "If you oppose growing wealth inequality, stand for economic fairness for all, demand social justice, reject religious discrimination, and believe in peace and stability, put your white T-shirt on," the statement at the official White T-Shirt website added. Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP’s Slogan ‘Ek Rahenge Toh Safe Rahenge’, Says ‘If PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ambani Are Ek, Then They Are Safe’.

The movement claims to raise the voice on the rights of gig workers, saying that those groups have an "absence of legislation and welfare protections and lack of political representation." Another initiative launched by the movement is 'Kaam ke bande,' which is a political apprenticeship program for young people to "reach out, organise, and mobilise platform workers in metro and tier-2 cities."

The program also claims to bring ethical politics into the mainstream. "Kaam ke Bande empowers youth to take action against the unchecked growth of corporations under BJP-RSS influence inspired by Rahul Gandhi's principle of "Ginti Karo," which stresses the importance of accountability," the statement read.

