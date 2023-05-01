Lucknow, May 1 (PTI) Several areas of Uttar Pradesh received rainfall on Monday, according to the meteorological department.

State capital Lucknow recorded rainfall in traces and its maximum temperature settled at 30 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below normal, it said.

Also Read | Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Date: KSEAB Class 10th Result To Be Declared Soon At karresults.nic.in; Know Steps to Check Score.

Apart from Lucknow, rainfall was recorded in Sultanpur (34 mm), Prayagraj (17 mm), Faizabad (12.8 mm), Bareilly and Muzaffarnagar (10 mm each), Orai (4 mm), Najibabad and Meerut (3 mm each), Varanasi (1.2 mm) and Aligarh (0.4 mm).

Rainfall in traces was recorded in Hardoi, Basti and Moradabad.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Narendra Modi Over ‘Abused 91 Times’ Charge, Says ‘This Election Is Not About You’.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm and gusty wind reaching a speed of 40-50 km per hour is very likely at isolated places in the state, according to the meteorological department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)