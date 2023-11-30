Chandigarh [India], November 30 (ANI): Heavy rain and hail lashed Chandigarh on Thursday morning. Srinagar also witnessed a spell of light rain.

Heavy snowfall continued in Poonch. Traffic movement on Mughal Road, Srinagar was suspended due to heavy snowfall.

Also Read | Meta, X, Snap and Discord CEOs To Testify Before US Senate on January 31 During Hearing About Online Child Sexual Exploitation.

Notably, the unseasonal rainfall was caused due to western disturbances. It is a series of cyclonic storms that originate in the Mediterranean and travel over 9,000 km to bring winter rainfall to northwest India.

They are extratropical weather systems that affect the Indian subcontinent, especially the northern and northwestern regions.

Also Read | Leopard Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Female Leopard Captured After Killing Five in Bahraich District.

Earlier, senior meteorologist RK Jenamani had said that a western disturbance was visible in North India, which was slowly moving towards the east.

Many parts of Jhajjar witnessed waterlogging after light rain lashed parts of Haryana on Monday evening.

Light rain also lashed several parts of the Delhi-NCR earlier. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours.

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places in Delhi, the IMD said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)