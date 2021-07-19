New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi received incessant rainfall on Monday morning.

As parts of the national capital continued to receive heavy rainfall, the vehicular movement has been affected in several parts, while roads were waterlogged in several parts of Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) prediction in the wee hours of Monday, a thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely in Delhi and its adjoining places including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Recent satellite imagery shows intense or very intense convection over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, and Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, northeast Rajasthan, north Konkan and Bihar," IMD informed.

"Including sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura and neighbouring areas. It leads to the possibility of moderate to intense spell(s) of rainfall along with Thunderstorms and lightning during the next 2-3 hours," IMD added.

Meanwhile, rain lashed parts of Haryana including Gurugram.

With this, Delhi's maximum and minimum temperatures settled at 32 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The drop recorded in the temperature has brought a big relief as the mercury in the national capital has hit up to 42 degrees Celcius in the last few weeks.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that Delhi rains are expected to make a good comeback with showers for the next two to three days.

The weather agency also predicted that the city is likely to see water-logging in some parts. "Delhi during the initial days was seeing deficiency in terms of rains. In fact, all the nine districts of Delhi were deficient. However, with the rains last week, the deficit had reduced from 65 per cent to 56 per cent," it added. (ANI)

